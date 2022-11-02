GoPro Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETGoPro, Inc. (GPRO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-52.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $297.38M (-6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPRO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
