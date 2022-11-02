Expedia Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.13 (+17.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.59B (+21.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXPE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 17 downward.
