Stericycle Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 11:50 AM ETStericycle, Inc. (SRCL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+31.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $675.21M (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SRCL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
