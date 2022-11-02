Carvana Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.97 vs. -$0.38 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.71B (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CVNA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.
