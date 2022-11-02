Tecnoglass Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 11:52 AM ETTecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+57.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $169.75M (+30.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TGLS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
