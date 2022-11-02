Tinder's owner Match Group stock soars after revenue beat clouds soft guidance

Nov. 02, 2022 11:52 AM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Tinder Advertisement

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

  • Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares rose 5% in early trading session on Wednesday after the company posted solid top-line beat for third quarter.
  • Tinder's parent company Match Group posted revenue of $809.55M (+1.0% Y/Y), notching a beat of $15.06M from analysts expectations.
  • On a foreign exchange neutral basis, revenue grew 10% Y/Y.
  • Payers increased 2% during the quarter to 16.5M while revenue per payer (RPP) was flat at $16.02.
  • Tinder's direct revenue rose 6% (+16% FXN) over the prior year quarter driven by 7% payers growth to 11.1M partially offset by RPP declines of 1%
  • Hinge Direct Revenue grew nearly 40% year-over-year.
  • Direct Revenue By Region: Americas, $413.81M (+5% Y/Y); Europe, $214.77M (-1% Y/Y); APAC and Other, $166.57M (-5% Y/Y).
  • Group's adjusted operating income $284M, flat from a year ago quarter, with margin of 35%.
  • GAAP EPS of $0.44 in-line with market consensus.
  • Year-to-date 2022 operating cash flow and free cash flow were $300M and $262M, respectively, impacted by the $441M payment related to the previously disclosed Tinder litigation settlement in Q2 2022.
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Match Group estimates its quarterly revenue to range between $780-$790M vs. consensus of $810.23M; and adjusted operating income of $270-$275M.
  • The company expects forex to have nearly a nine-point drag on both total revenue and Tinder direct revenue growth with the impact of $14M or more.
  • FY 2023 Guidance: Tinder Direct revenue growth is forecasted to range between 5% to 10% for the full-year same as overall group's revenue.
  • "We expect global user growth and the new premium tier subscription will enable Hinge to deliver at least an incremental ~$100 million in Direct Revenue in 2023," the dating app company commented.
  • MTCH shares have lost over 70% in the past one-year, hovering around its 52-week low to trade at $46.01 on Wednesday.
  • Seeking Alpha Quant System flags a Sell rating on Match Group (MTCH) which sets the stock analysis stand apart from Wall Street's Buy.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.