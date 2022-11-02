Tinder's owner Match Group stock soars after revenue beat clouds soft guidance
Nov. 02, 2022 11:52 AM ET
- Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares rose 5% in early trading session on Wednesday after the company posted solid top-line beat for third quarter.
- Tinder's parent company Match Group posted revenue of $809.55M (+1.0% Y/Y), notching a beat of $15.06M from analysts expectations.
- On a foreign exchange neutral basis, revenue grew 10% Y/Y.
- Payers increased 2% during the quarter to 16.5M while revenue per payer (RPP) was flat at $16.02.
- Tinder's direct revenue rose 6% (+16% FXN) over the prior year quarter driven by 7% payers growth to 11.1M partially offset by RPP declines of 1%
- Hinge Direct Revenue grew nearly 40% year-over-year.
- Direct Revenue By Region: Americas, $413.81M (+5% Y/Y); Europe, $214.77M (-1% Y/Y); APAC and Other, $166.57M (-5% Y/Y).
- Group's adjusted operating income $284M, flat from a year ago quarter, with margin of 35%.
- GAAP EPS of $0.44 in-line with market consensus.
- Year-to-date 2022 operating cash flow and free cash flow were $300M and $262M, respectively, impacted by the $441M payment related to the previously disclosed Tinder litigation settlement in Q2 2022.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Match Group estimates its quarterly revenue to range between $780-$790M vs. consensus of $810.23M; and adjusted operating income of $270-$275M.
- The company expects forex to have nearly a nine-point drag on both total revenue and Tinder direct revenue growth with the impact of $14M or more.
- FY 2023 Guidance: Tinder Direct revenue growth is forecasted to range between 5% to 10% for the full-year same as overall group's revenue.
- "We expect global user growth and the new premium tier subscription will enable Hinge to deliver at least an incremental ~$100 million in Direct Revenue in 2023," the dating app company commented.
- MTCH shares have lost over 70% in the past one-year, hovering around its 52-week low to trade at $46.01 on Wednesday.
MTCH shares have lost over 70% in the past one-year, hovering around its 52-week low to trade at $46.01 on Wednesday.
