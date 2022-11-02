Monster Beverage Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETMonster Beverage Corporation (MNST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.65B (+17.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MNST has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.
