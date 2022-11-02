Wheaton Precious Metals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETWheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), WPM:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-26.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $236.05M (-12.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WPM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
