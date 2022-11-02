Green Plains Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 11:53 AM ETGreen Plains Inc. (GPRE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 (vs. -$1.18 in Q321) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $919.8M (+23.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GPRE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments