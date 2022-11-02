More on Service Q3 earnings, revises 2022 outlook

Nov. 02, 2022 11:54 AM ETSCIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
  • Service (SCI) Q3 shows a drop in revenue of 5% to $977.7M, beats consensus by $85.18M.
  • Comparable preneed cemetery sales production increased $16M, or 5%.
  • Comparable preneed funeral sales production grew $6M, or 2%.
  • The number of funeral services performed is trending higher than we anticipated and is approximately 5% higher than 2019 levels on a compounded annual growth basis.
  • GAAP EPS was $0.76.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats consensus by $0.17.
  • 2022 outlook revised: from EPS $3.30 - $3.70 to $3.60 - $3.80; Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and cash taxes from $940M - $980M to $985M - $1,015M.
  • Tom Ryan, CEO commented, "We are proud to report GAAP earnings per share of $0.76 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.68 and net cash provided by operating activities of $183 million for the third quarter of 2022. These results significantly exceeded our expectations; however, they are below the prior year quarter that was materially impacted by the effects of COVID-19. Comparing back to the pre-pandemic third quarter of 2019, we have greatly exceeded our expected growth."

  • Ratings and commentary: Stock has a SA Authors' rating of Buy with commentary that says: 'Service Corporation International: Funeral Business Is Highly Profitable'

    Sell side rating of Strong Buy with target price of $78.8; Quant rating of Hold with highest grades given to profitability.

  • Previously (Nov. 1): Service Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.17, revenue of $977.7M beats by $85.18M

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.