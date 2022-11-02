More on Service Q3 earnings, revises 2022 outlook
Nov. 02, 2022 11:54 AM ETSCIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Service (SCI) Q3 shows a drop in revenue of 5% to $977.7M, beats consensus by $85.18M.
- Comparable preneed cemetery sales production increased $16M, or 5%.
- Comparable preneed funeral sales production grew $6M, or 2%.
- The number of funeral services performed is trending higher than we anticipated and is approximately 5% higher than 2019 levels on a compounded annual growth basis.
- GAAP EPS was $0.76.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats consensus by $0.17.
- 2022 outlook revised: from EPS $3.30 - $3.70 to $3.60 - $3.80; Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and cash taxes from $940M - $980M to $985M - $1,015M.
- Tom Ryan, CEO commented, "We are proud to report GAAP earnings per share of $0.76 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.68 and net cash provided by operating activities of $183 million for the third quarter of 2022. These results significantly exceeded our expectations; however, they are below the prior year quarter that was materially impacted by the effects of COVID-19. Comparing back to the pre-pandemic third quarter of 2019, we have greatly exceeded our expected growth."
