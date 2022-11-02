Westlake Chemical Partners Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 11:54 AM ETWestlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (vs. $0.36 in Q321) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $366.48M (+24.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WLKP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
