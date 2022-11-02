Boeing advances after providing free cash flow update at investor day

Boeing (NYSE:BA) rose 4.7% Wednesday as the aircraft maker provided an outlook for this year’s free cash flow that’s higher than Wall Street estimates during its investor day.

The company this year forecasts it will see $1.5 billion-$2 billion in free cash flow for 2022, CFO Brian West said, compared with the consensus estimate of $670.3 million. Free cash flow is a key metric that's related to Boeing's aircraft deliveries and ability to pay down debt.

Boeing also estimated free cash flow will be $3 billion-$5 billion in 2023 amid a rise in deliveries of its 737 and 787 jets. Boeing management forecast $10 billion in normalized free cash flow and $100 billion in revenue by 2025.

The company estimated that commercial aircraft deliveries will be at least 800 in 2025 and 2026, with growth in 737s and 787s.

Boeing's stock this year had fallen 32% through the end of Nov. 1, compared with a 20% drop for the S&P 500 index (SP500).