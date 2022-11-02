ITT Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 11:55 AM ETITT Inc. (ITT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ITT (NYSE:ITT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $751.41M (+9.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ITT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.
