Nova Measuring Instruments Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 11:57 AM ETNova Ltd. (NVMI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $141.49M (+25.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVMI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
