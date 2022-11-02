Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-29.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $152.79M (-58.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MDRX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments