Corteva Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETCorteva, Inc. (CTVA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 (-57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.58B (+12.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CTVA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments