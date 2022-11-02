EOG Resources Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.73 (+72.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.98B (+46.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EOG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
Comments