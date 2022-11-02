Installed Building Products Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:01 PM ETInstalled Building Products, Inc. (IBP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.30 (+54.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $671.57M (+31.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IBP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
