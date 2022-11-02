Bloom Energy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+65.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $274.92M (+32.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.
Comments