AES Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe AES Corporation (AES)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- AES (NYSE:AES) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.93B (-3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AES has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
