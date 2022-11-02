Silvercorp Metals Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETSilvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM), SVM:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $49.8M (-14.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SVM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
