CIGNA Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:04 PM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- CIGNA (NYSE:CI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.71 (-0.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $44.71B (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward.
