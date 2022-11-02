National Fuel Gas Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETNational Fuel Gas Company (NFG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (+29.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $471.06M (+32.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NFG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments