Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) CEO Marshall McCrea has slammed the Biden Administration's energy policy, comparing its criticism of fossil fuel companies to "a sitcom or Saturday Night Live skit," Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

On the company's earnings conference call, the CEO complained about "hostile" federal administrators attacking the energy industry, and questioned the pace of the transition to renewables, which he said threatened global energy security.

"We're kind of tired of being attacked in the fossil fuel business," McCrea said, citing the Biden administration's initial focus on curbing drilling permits and pipeline approvals, its drawdown of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve after gasoline prices surged, and the president's threat of a windfall profits tax on oil companies unless they invest to increase production.

"This illogical and irrational politically-led rush to renewables will have devastating impacts on the cost, reliability and security of energy around the world as we're seeing in Europe and other places," McCrea said on the call.

Helped by higher volumes across all core segments, Energy Transfer (ET) has raised its full-year earnings guidance for the third time this year.