Celanese Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Celanese (NYSE:CE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.97 (-17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.26B (-0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.
Comments