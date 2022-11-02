MasTec Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETMasTec, Inc. (MTZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (vs. $1.81 in Q321) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.55B (vs. $2.4B).
- Over the last 2 years, MTZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.
Comments