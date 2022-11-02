Laredo Petroleum Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETLaredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.21 (+237.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $457.75M (+20.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
