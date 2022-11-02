TPI Composites Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETTPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (vs. -$0.83 in Q321)and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $471.16M (-1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TPIC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.
