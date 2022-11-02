Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:08 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $110.2M (+6.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IRWD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
