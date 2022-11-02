Alteryx flat despite ARR jumps 31%, raises FY22 outlook
Nov. 02, 2022 12:09 PM ETAYXBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Alteryx (AYX) reported Non-Gaap EPS loss of $0.05 against a consensus loss of $0.10.
- Revenue was $215.7M, up 75% beating estimates by $23.4M
- Non-GAAP gross profit was $191.9M with a gross margin of 89%, compared to $111M and a gross margin of 90%, in the third quarter of 2021.
- Metrics: Ended the third quarter of 2022 with $757.7 million in ARR, an increase of 31% year-over-year.
- Achieved a dollar-based net expansion rate (annual contract value based) of 121% for the third quarter of 2022.
- Ended the third quarter of 2022 with 8,340 customers, an 8% increase from the third quarter of 2021.
- Q4 Expectations:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $276 million to $281 million, representing year-over-year growth of 59% to 62% vs. $258.68M consensus.
- ARR is expected to be in the range of $820 million to $825 million, representing year-over-year growth of 29%.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $50 million to $55 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.48 to $0.53 based on approximately 76.7 million non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.
- Full Year 2022 Guidance:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $830 million to $835 million (from prior outlook of $770M-$780M vs. $775.04M consensus), representing year-over-year growth of 55% to 56%.
- ARR is expected to be in the range of $820 million to $825 million (from prior outlook of $820M-$830M), representing year-over-year growth of 29%
- Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is expected to be in the range of $(5) million to $0 million.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.37) to $(0.32) based on approximately 68.5 million non-GAAP weighted-average basic shares outstanding, and an effective tax rate of 20%.
Comments