Alteryx flat despite ARR jumps 31%, raises FY22 outlook

Nov. 02, 2022 12:09 PM ETAYXBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Alteryx (AYX) reported Non-Gaap EPS loss of $0.05 against a consensus loss of $0.10.
  • Revenue was $215.7M, up 75% beating estimates by $23.4M
  • Non-GAAP gross profit was $191.9M with a gross margin of 89%, compared to $111M and a gross margin of 90%, in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Metrics: Ended the third quarter of 2022 with $757.7 million in ARR, an increase of 31% year-over-year.
  • Achieved a dollar-based net expansion rate (annual contract value based) of 121% for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Ended the third quarter of 2022 with 8,340 customers, an 8% increase from the third quarter of 2021.
  • Q4 Expectations:
  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $276 million to $281 million, representing year-over-year growth of 59% to 62% vs. $258.68M consensus.
  • ARR is expected to be in the range of $820 million to $825 million, representing year-over-year growth of 29%.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $50 million to $55 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.48 to $0.53 based on approximately 76.7 million non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.
  • Full Year 2022 Guidance:
  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $830 million to $835 million (from prior outlook of $770M-$780M vs. $775.04M consensus), representing year-over-year growth of 55% to 56%.
  • ARR is expected to be in the range of $820 million to $825 million (from prior outlook of $820M-$830M), representing year-over-year growth of 29%
  • Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is expected to be in the range of $(5) million to $0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.37) to $(0.32) based on approximately 68.5 million non-GAAP weighted-average basic shares outstanding, and an effective tax rate of 20%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.