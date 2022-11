Revenue was $215.7M, up 75% beating estimates by $23.4M

Non-GAAP gross profit was $191.9M with a gross margin of 89%, compared to $111M and a gross margin of 90%, in the third quarter of 2021.

Metrics: Ended the third quarter of 2022 with $757.7 million in ARR, an increase of 31% year-over-year.

Achieved a dollar-based net expansion rate (annual contract value based) of 121% for the third quarter of 2022.

Ended the third quarter of 2022 with 8,340 customers, an 8% increase from the third quarter of 2021.

Q4 Expectations:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $276 million to $281 million, representing year-over-year growth of 59% to 62% vs. $258.68M consensus

ARR is expected to be in the range of $820 million to $825 million, representing year-over-year growth of 29%.

Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $50 million to $55 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.48 to $0.53 based on approximately 76.7 million non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2022 Guidance: