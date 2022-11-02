Atlas Lithium provides portfolio update for its Brazil project

Nov. 02, 2022 12:18 PM ETAtlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Atlas Lithium (OTCQB:ATLX) says it has over 72K acres of exploration properties in Brazil and believes it holds the largest portfolio of lithium mineral in the country.
  • The company intends to focus on developing its hard-rock lithium project located in Minas Gerais to produce and sell lithium concentrate, and expects demand to outstrip supply in future.
  • In Q3 2022, Atlas filed its first geological report that highlighted the potential of its 100%-owned Minas Gerais Lithium Project.
  • "We are executing upon our flagship Minas Gerais Lithium Project with the continuation of our drilling program being our primary focus in the second half of 2022." - Chairman and CEO Marc Fogassa
  • ATLX says already begun discussions with large, global companies seeking to secure lithium supply.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.