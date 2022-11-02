Atlas Lithium provides portfolio update for its Brazil project
Nov. 02, 2022 12:18 PM ETAtlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Atlas Lithium (OTCQB:ATLX) says it has over 72K acres of exploration properties in Brazil and believes it holds the largest portfolio of lithium mineral in the country.
- The company intends to focus on developing its hard-rock lithium project located in Minas Gerais to produce and sell lithium concentrate, and expects demand to outstrip supply in future.
- In Q3 2022, Atlas filed its first geological report that highlighted the potential of its 100%-owned Minas Gerais Lithium Project.
- "We are executing upon our flagship Minas Gerais Lithium Project with the continuation of our drilling program being our primary focus in the second half of 2022." - Chairman and CEO Marc Fogassa
- ATLX says already begun discussions with large, global companies seeking to secure lithium supply.
