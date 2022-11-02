NV5 Global Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (+15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $203.69M (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVEE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
