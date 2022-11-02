Illumina Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-79.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ILMN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
- The management lowered the 2022 guidance for consolidated revenue growth and Core Illumina revenue growth to 4% - 5% and 3.5% to 4.5% from the previous estimates of 14% to 16% and 13% to 15%, respectively.
- Illumina (ILMN) expects to record GAAP diluted loss per share $(2.93) to $(2.78) and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.75 to $2.90 for 2022 compared to previous forecast of $2.33 to $2.53 and $4.00 to $4.20, respectively. The company has lowered GRAIL revenue to $50M – $70M, down from the $70M – $90M estimated in May.
Comments