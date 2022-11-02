BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) posted slightly better-than-expected Q3 earnings Wednesday as loans held for investment increased. Meanwhile, it bolstered its current expected credit loss ("CECL") reserves and depreciation and amortization added to its expenses.

Q3 adjusted distributable EPS of $0.25, exceeding the $0.24 consensus, edged up from $0.24 in the prior quarter.

GAAP book value of $10.87 per share at Sept. 30, 2022 declined 3% from $11.26 at June 30. Undepreciated book value was $12.08 per share at Q3-end vs. $12.42 at Q2-end.

Q3 net interest income of $31.3M vs. $32.8M in Q2 and $33.4M in Q3 2021. BrightSpire (BRSP) stock slipped 0.5% in Wednesday midday trading.

Q3 total expenses of $75.0M vs. $44.6M in the prior quarter and from $37.8M in the year-ago quarter. Most of the Y/Y boost in expenses came from depreciation and amortization of $40.8M, up from $769K in the year-ago quarter.

Loans held for investment of $3.91B rose from $3.83B at March 30 and from $3.49B at Dec. 31, 2021.

CECL reserve increased to $85.6M from $44.4M at June 30 and from $36.6M at Dec. 31.

