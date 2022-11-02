United Therapeutics surges 12% on Q3 beat as Tyvaso drives sales growth
Nov. 02, 2022 12:16 PM ETUnited Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) stock soared ~12% on Wednesday after Q3 results surpassed analysts estimates.
- GAAP EPS rose +43.57% Y/Y to $4.91. Total revenues grew +16% Y/Y to $516M.
- "We are thrilled to report the highest quarterly revenue in our history," said United Chairperson and CEO Martine Rothblatt.
- Sales of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drug Tyvaso ( an inhalation version of treprostinil) grew 57% Y/Y to $257.7M.
- "We are extremely pleased to have achieved several commercial milestones in the third quarter, highlighted by Tyvaso becoming our first $1 billion annual run rate product," said United President and COO Michael Benkowitz.
- Sales of Remodulin (injectable version of treprostinil) fell -9% Y/Y to $114M. Orenitram (oral version of treprostinil) generated sales of $87.5M, up +3% Y/Y.
- Neuroblastoma therapy Unituxin saw a -17% Y/Y decline in sales to $46.1M. Meanwhile, sales of Adcirca fell -27% Y/Y to $10.7M.
- Q3 Research and development expenses declined to $66.1M, compared to $79.2M.
