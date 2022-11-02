Charles & Colvard Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETCharles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.3M (-29.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CTHR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
