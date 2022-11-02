BlueLinx topline in line with consensus

Nov. 02, 2022 12:19 PM ETBlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Q3 shows topline revenue of $1.06B, in-line with consensus, up 9.2% Y/Y.
  • Grew specialty product sales 13% to $724M, or 68% of total sales, consistent with growth strategy.
  • Increased gross profit 24% to $189M and gross margin 210 basis points to 17.9%.
  • Reported net income of $60M and grew adjusted EBITDA 27% to $100M and increased adjusted EBITDA margin 130 basis points to 9.4%.
  • “Our third quarter results were highlighted by 9% year-over-year sales growth, 35% diluted EPS growth and 27% adjusted EBITDA growth,” said Dwight Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Specialty product sales grew 13% year-over-year to $724 million, or 68% of total sales, and gross profit from specialty product sales increased 3% to $151 million, or 80% of total gross profit. We generated $143 million of operating cash, a record level, which further strengthened our balance sheet. And we ended the quarter with net leverage of 0.7x, cash on hand of $229 million and available liquidity at an all-time high of $576 million.”
  • GAAP EPS of $6.38 beats consensus by $0.47.
  • Contributor commentary: 'BlueLinx: Amazing Results, 5x 2023 EPS'
  • SA Author rating of Buy, Sell-side rating of Strong Buy, and Quant rating Buy with highest factor grades given to valuation.
  • Previously (Nov. 1): BlueLinx Holdings GAAP EPS of $6.38 beats by $0.47, revenue of $1.06B in-line

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.