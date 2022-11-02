Cellectis Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETCellectis S.A. (CLLS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (+70.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.72M (+72.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
