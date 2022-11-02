Pfizer/BioNTech updated COVID-19 shots linked to bubble formation – Swiss regulator
Nov. 02, 2022 12:21 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Swissmedic announced Wednesday it was investigating cases of bubble formation in a batch of bivalent booster shots developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).
- The regulator said that as a precautionary measure, it had informed the incidence to cantons and vaccination centers while investigations continue to examine the potential risks and identify reasons with the companies.
- The batch already contained bubbles in some of its vials at the time of removal from refrigeration, Swissmedic said, adding that the incidence appeared to worsen “when the syringes are prepared several hours in advance.”
- Until the investigations are complete, the regulator recommends that the vials containing bubbles or particles should not be used, and syringes should not be filled more than 15 minutes before the administration.
- Pfizer (PFE) was not immediately available for comments.
- The global rollout of the vaccine, designed to protect against the original version of the COVID-19 virus as well as Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, is currently underway.
