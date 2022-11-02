Coinbase Q3 results preview: earnings beat is unlikely

Nov. 02, 2022 1:44 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Cryptocurrency on Binance trading app, Bitcoin BTC with altcoin digital coin crypto currency, BNB, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, defi p2p decentralized fintech market

Chinnapong/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is -$1.47 and consensus revenue estimate is $641.88M (-51.07% Y/Y).

In a higher interest rate environment, the price of assets, especially riskier ones, decline. Crypto-related stocks dropped recently, reflecting a risk-off environment.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has lost ~57% of its value year-to-date.

COIN has negative EPS revisions and declining growth when compared to other financials stocks, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward revisions.

Here is a look at EPS and revenue surprises in the last 1 year:

COIN reported a Q2 GAAP EPS of -$4.98, miss by $2.21, and revenue of $808.3M (-63.7% Y/Y), miss by $60.07M.

The company had guided for less trading volume alongside a smaller amount of monthly active users on its crypto trading platform in Q3 vs. Q2 in the wake of a cyclical market rout. Its number of monthly transacting users dropped to 8M in July from 9M in Q2.

Considering the macro environment, declining growth and a not-so-positive guidance, a beat seems unlikely.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.