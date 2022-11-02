Coinbase Q3 results preview: earnings beat is unlikely

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is -$1.47 and consensus revenue estimate is $641.88M (-51.07% Y/Y).

In a higher interest rate environment, the price of assets, especially riskier ones, decline. Crypto-related stocks dropped recently, reflecting a risk-off environment.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has lost ~57% of its value year-to-date.

COIN has negative EPS revisions and declining growth when compared to other financials stocks, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward revisions.

Here is a look at EPS and revenue surprises in the last 1 year:

COIN reported a Q2 GAAP EPS of -$4.98, miss by $2.21, and revenue of $808.3M (-63.7% Y/Y), miss by $60.07M.

The company had guided for less trading volume alongside a smaller amount of monthly active users on its crypto trading platform in Q3 vs. Q2 in the wake of a cyclical market rout. Its number of monthly transacting users dropped to 8M in July from 9M in Q2.

Considering the macro environment, declining growth and a not-so-positive guidance, a beat seems unlikely.