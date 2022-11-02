Exelon Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:25 PM ETExelon Corporation (EXC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.70 (-35.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $5.69B (-36.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
