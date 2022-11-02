Cheniere Energy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:26 PM ETCheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.88 vs. $0.69 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.96B (+243.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LNG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.
