Cummins Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:26 PM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.83 (+30.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.13B (+19.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.
