Under Armour Q2 2023 Earnings Preview

Nov. 02, 2022 12:27 PM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA), UABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.55B (+14.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, UAA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.