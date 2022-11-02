Under Armour Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:27 PM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA), UABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.55B (+14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UAA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward.
Comments