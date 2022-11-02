EV boatmaker Forza X1 rallies 42% following pre-production order update

Nov. 02, 2022 12:27 PM ETForza X1, Inc. (FRZA)VEEEBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos

Shares of EV boatmaker Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) shot up 42% on Wednesday following news that it had received 50 pre-production orders for its first two models.

Forza shares opened at $2.51, hitting a high of $2.76 in early trading. The stock recently changed hands at $2.40 at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

The boatmaker, which is a spin-off of Twin Vee PowerCats (VEEE), said Wednesday that it has received 50 non-binding pre-production orders since the end of July for its first two models, the FX1 Dual Console and FX1 Center Console. The company could take in revenue of more than $8.5M if the sales are finalized.

Forza X1 said Tuesday that it had begun water testing of its FX1 Dual Console 25-foot catamaran. It expects to begin testing of the Center Console model during Q1 2023.

The company went public through a $15M initial public offering on Aug. 12, with shares hitting an all-time high of $15 during their debut session. The stock had been trending downward since Aug. 17, sliding to an all-time low of $1.53 on Oct. 24.

Forza is slated to release its Q3 earnings report on Nov. 7.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.