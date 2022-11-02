Virtu Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:27 PM ETVirtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-22.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $316.27M (-41.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIRT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
