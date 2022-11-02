Royal Caribbean Cruises Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:28 PM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+103.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.99B (+554.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RCL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.
