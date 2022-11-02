Lantheus Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:28 PM ETLantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+1137.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $227.88M (+123.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LNTH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments