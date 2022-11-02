Penn National Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:28 PM ETPENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PENN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward.
Comments