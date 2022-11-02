Marriott Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:29 PM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (+69.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.33B (+35.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MAR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments